Doorbuster forecast for Black Friday

FRIDAY:

Limited sunshine with a light wintry mix on the radar early. Highs in the low 40s with calm winds. Mainly dry with a few slick spots of black ice on the roads.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the low to mid 30s. We stay above the freezing point, but some bridges and overpasses will freeze over. Winds pick up overnight from the southeast. A rain/snow mix arrives as early as 2am and leads into a soaker on Saturday.

SATURDAY:

Rain, rain, and more rain. Showers will be steady throughout the morning with afternoon rain on and off. Highs in the low 40s. No snow to worry about.