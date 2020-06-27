Door-to-door mask giveaway held St. Joseph County

A door-to-door mask giveaway in St. Joseph County was put on by the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

The women first met at Central High Apartments in South Bend before breaking up into giveaway groups.

Each group went door-to-door in a different area code, handing out masks as well as information on COVID-19 prevention and testing.

This was the group's second mask giveaway this month.

In total, they have given out more than 2,000 masks in June.

The group says serving their community is a big part of what they do as an organization.

"We want to reach out to those communities who might've felt like they had been forgotten about. So, just to let them know that we're here. We're more than just a Greek organization that you might see on TV. We actually do support our community," incoming Sigma Gamma Rho Alumnae Chapter President Sherika Brown said.

Beyond handing out masks, the group was also taking surveys to see if residents needed help taking the Census or registering to vote.