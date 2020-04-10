Door decor to celebrate the class of 2020

The pandemic has Michiana schools shut down and that means seniors won't be able to walk this year and celebrate their graduation.

16 News Now spoke to a family who is making the most of a bad situation. They say they're disappointed that students can't finish their senior year, but as a community and across many different school districts they're finding a way to celebrate.

"It's been crushing but we're making the most of it, and just excited for the next chapter," Amanda Jones says. She has a 2020 senior at St Joseph High School.

Schools might be shut down but Amanda Jones started a Facebook group to help seniors celebrate their last year of school by decorating door ways.

"I saw it floating around on the internet and other cities have done it and I just thought it was a great idea. I love to decorate and celebrate anything and everything so this was right up my alley," Jones says.

Showing some love for some disappointed seniors.

"We're just going to pile the family in the car and have our senior drive us around and check out all the different houses and honk and just kind of celebrate them the best we can from a social distance," Jones says

Amanda's son Campbell is that senior. A golfer and swim team captain at St Joe who is heading to the University of Kentucky. All this time at home has him showing absolutely no mercy to his siblings trying to drive to the hoop. See the video for this story to watch him swat a shot.

"It's certainly been tough, I went to school for fourteen years and the thought of you know not potentially not having to walk across the stage to kind of feel that accomplishment has certainly been disappointing but but that's kind of the hand that we've been dealt so we're just going to roll with it and go from there," Campbell says.

With all the neighborhoods on this map decorating doors, it's one way to celebrate the milestone of graduation, in a strange time in our nation's history.

"They're thrilled they're excited and everyone just wanted to do the same thing, they wanted to honor their senior and find a way to celebrate them and so this is like the perfect way to do it," Amanda Jones says.

"Stray strong, it is going to be ok. We've got a lot of time left in our lives and we're all pretty good people, so head up and everything is going to be ok," Campbell Jones says.