Domnik's 6th Annual Ride and Charity Benefit

Five years ago on Easter Sunday, 20-year-old Domnik Kazmierczak was killed while heading home on his motorcycle.

Each year since the crash, Domnik's family has hosted a biker awareness benefit.

The 6th Annual Ride and Charity Benefit will happen Saturday, August 10th.

Domnik's parents joined Kim Shine on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk about this years ride and how you can get involved.

The First Ride starts at 11 am. The Second starts at 2 pm.

The charity event starts at 4:30 pm at Mr. Falcons in South Bend.