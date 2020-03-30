Dolly Parton reads to kids through 'Goodnight with Dolly' program

Dolly Parton announced a new program that's part of the Imagination Library where she'll read bedtime stories to kids through online videos.

“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right. I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.”

The videos will be posted once a week for ten weeks at 7 p.m. starting April 2, 2020.

Dolly says the videos are " Free of charge but not free from obligation as the message will be to pass on the love and keep hope alive because we are all together, You and I."

“Goodnight with Dolly” will feature several books including “The Little Engine That Could.” Watty Piper’s classic tale of a determined little engine has been an inspiration to generations. This year marks the 90th Anniversary of “The Little Engine That Could.” For many years the story has been a source of inspiration for Dolly and it is the welcome book that all newly registered children in the United States and Canada receive when they sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Additional titles will include “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long, “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney, “I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton, “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn, “Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell, “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen, “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper, “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña and “Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton.

To watch, visit the Imagination Library website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

