Dole recalls baby spinach over salmonella concern

Dole is recalling certain cases of baby spinach due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected spinach was distributed in 10 states, including Indiana and Michigan.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness primarily impacts young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill after exposure to Salmonella.

For more information about the recall, including UPC codes for the recalled product.


