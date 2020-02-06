Dog with skin cancer gets adopted

A dog with skin cancer at the Michiana Humane Society in Michigan City has been adopted after six weeks without a home.

Marley was diagnosed with lymphoma Saturday. Veterinarians told his caretakers at the Humane Society that Marley had less than six months to live.

Thanks to one family, Marley won't have to spend his final moments in the kennel. Instead, he will be spending it in a new home.

“We've had a lot of people inquire about Marley, a lot of people with pure hearts of gold that want to make sure that he isn't suffering in a shelter,” shelter management director Karen Edwards said.

Like any dog, Marley loves to play, he loves to eat and wants to be loved. For Edwards, she felt that love as soon as Marley walked through the door.

“He's a special boy. Again, we don't know his past but when he came to us, it's like he knew us forever and that's how he meets everybody. He loves everybody and he's just got a heart of gold,” Edwards said.

