Dog with skin cancer adopted, taken to his forever home

A dog with skin cancer is finally in his new home.

Marley was diagnosed with lymphoma a week ago and was adopted this past Thursday.

He went home with his new owners Saturday, but not before a little celebration with the Michiana Humane Society in Michigan City. That's where he had been waiting to be adopted for the last six weeks.

Based on Marley's condition, veterinarians say he has less than 6 months left to live.

Shelter management says they're glad Marley will be able to spend his final moments with his new family instead of in a kennel.