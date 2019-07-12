Dog, minivan reportedly stolen from Martin's Super Market

A dog was stolen along with a minivan at the Martin's Super Market in Heritage Square, according to the owner.

It happened around noon Friday.

Babe, a 2-year-old Newfoundland/poodle, has a pink collar with the owner's cell phone number on it.

The minivan is a black Honda Odyssey with a Purdue license plate.

Mishawaka police are working on the case. If you have any information, please contact them at (574) 258-1678 or call your local police department.

