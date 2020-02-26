Dog abandoned outside local animal shelter after hours

An investigation is underway after a dog was abandoned outside a local animal shelter.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County says a worker discovered a mastiff mix tethered to the owner-surrender door.

"This dog was quite agitated, quite upset, quite scared," described Sally Scott, the shelter's executive director.

The shelter then went to its Facebook page, asking the public to help identify the two people from surveillance video who abandoned the dog around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

On Wednesday, one of the men called the shelter. The shelter learned from the caller the dog, aged 4 or 5, is named Winnie.

Officials declined further comment on the owners as the investigation with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office continues.

In the meantime, the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County wants the public to know they want to help them if and when a pet – or stray – must be surrendered. Owners who surrender their animals will pay a $35 fee to go toward the care of the animal. Additional information, such as veterinary and vaccination records, is always helpful when surrendering.

If there is an emergency, people can surrender animals after the shelter closes by calling local police. Authorities have a special code that allows them inside the Animal Welfare League, where they place the animals in a special room that has food and water until staff members arrive in the morning.

"There is no shame in surrendering a pet," Scott said. "We hear all kinds of stories, and there are so many circumstances that come up where people are no longer able to care for their animal, and we want to do what is best for those families and what's best for the animal."

It is a misdemeanor to knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly abandon or neglect a domesticated animal in Indiana.

For hours and more information, visit the website for the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County.

