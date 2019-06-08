"Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Block Head" play to show at South Bend Civic Theatre

A new play coming to the South Bend Civic Theatre puts a new spin on the classic characters from the popular "Peanuts" comic strip.

Director Madison Kopec and actor Andrew Lester, from Clay High School, stopped by 16 Saturday Morning News to talk about the play.

The play deals with very relevant topics, such as substance abuse, struggles with identity.

"Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Block Head" is playing at the South Bend Civic Theatre June 20th at 7:30 p.m. and June 22nd at 2:00 p.m.

For ticket information, call the Civic Theatre box office at (574) 234-1112. You can purchase $10 tickets at sbct.org.