Doctors: Sanders fit enough for presidency post-heart attack

Doctors say Bernie Sanders suffered “modest heart muscle damage" during his recent heart attack but has since recovered well and is fit enough for the rigors of the presidential campaign trail and the White House should he win it.

Letters released Monday by the Vermont senator's primary care physician and two cardiologists say that, despite the heart muscle damage, Sanders has no other symptoms and his blood pressure and heart rate are in “optimal ranges.”

The 78-year-old's health has been under extra scrutiny since he suffered a heart attack while campaigning in Nevada on Oct. 1.

But all of the top Democratic candidates over 70 have faced questions about their health.

12/30/2019 4:14:53 PM (GMT -5:00)

