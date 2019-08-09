Doctor suffers serious head injury after bicycle hit by Jeep

A doctor suffered a serious head injury after his bicycle was hit by a Jeep Thursday in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 11000 block of Pierce Road.

A Jeep driven by a 30-year-old woman was traveling westbound and hit the back of the bike.

The bicyclist was identified as Dr. Dereck Klopfenstein, a 49-year-old Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from Goshen.

"Evidence at the scene of the crash indicated that the bicyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of impact and was riding on the roadway, in the appropriate lane, and approximately one foot inside the white line at the time of the crash," according to a news release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Klopfenstein's helmet came off during the crash.

He was airlifted to an area hospital with a serious head injury and remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and cooperated with investigators. Her name has not been released.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) was activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation.

