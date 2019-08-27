Doctor arrested after two patients accuse him of groping

A physician was arrested Friday after two female patients accused him of groping in May.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Darryl Henry, 49, of Fort Wayne, is charged with two counts of sexual battery.

An investigation began after one woman made a report with Elkhart police. Henry allegedly touched the patient several times, including groping a woman’s breast while claiming to check a heartbeat. The probable cause affidavit states Henry also made inappropriate statements.

The patient set up a phone to record Henry during the rest of the appointment.

An officer spoke with the doctor after a second report was filed with Middlebury police.

Henry denied his behavior.

The Level 6 felony sexual battery charges were filed on Thursday.

