'Do better': SB superintendent talks food, transportation directors' resignations

The head of the South Bend Community School Corporation is getting serious about issues plaguing the district.

"Do food better. Do transportation better," Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said.

Cummings is working to "do better" after three schools ran out of student lunch and continued troubles with busing and the mobile busing app.

"I've got to get students to school on time. I have to have calls answered when parents call transportation," he said.

On Monday, the district says Food and Nutrition Director Victoria Moore and Transportation Director John Legus resigned.

A South Bend schools liaison will work with the new food vendor, Chartwells, and the district's chief operating officer, Rene Sanchez, will temporarily lead transportation.

"We're hoping that he goes in [and] is able to interview staff, employees, look at the glitches, fix what he can but primarily we're going to update the job description," Cummings said.

The staff changes have sparked controversy online, and in our WNDU messages. Some allege the resignations were actually firings.

To those accusations, Cummings is sticking with his press release.

"I'm going to treat all my employees with dignity, respect, and I'm going to maintain confidentiality of their personnel records as well," Cummings said.

