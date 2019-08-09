Division I Ski Nationals in Warsaw this weekend

For the first time ever, Indiana will be hosting the Division I Show Ski National Championships, and it’s all happening this weekend in Warsaw.

On Friday, individual competitions kicked off at Hidden Lakes between some of the best water skiers in the country.

The top 14 teams in the nation, more than 1,500 athletes will be competing to be crowned the 45th National Show Ski Champions.

The tournament is expected to draw more than 13,000 people and bring in more than $4 million to the city of Warsaw.

“It’s the largest show ski tournament in the world, and it’s a great thing for the community. We’re hoping that we can have it back in the future. It gives everybody here a chance to see all this talent,” Lake City Skiers Vice President Chuck McLaughlin said.

The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday at 7 a.m. when team competitions begin.

