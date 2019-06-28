Division Chief Jim Hummell works final shift after 44 years at Clay Fire

A division chief at Clay Fire Territory is working his final shift on Friday before retiring after 44 years with the department.

“My father was a firefighter,” Chief Jim Hummell said. “I remember going to fires with him when I was probably 6 or 7 years old and visiting him at the fire station.”

“[Hummell] was born and raised in this community,” Clay Assistant Fire Chief Jaren Kilian said. “I think he loves this community as much as he loves his family.”

Hummell joined Clay Fire in 1975 when it was just a two-station department.

After 44 years, he is working his final shift Friday into Saturday morning.

“I don't know that I'm going to miss getting up at 3 o'clock in the morning for a trash burrow fire,” Hummell said. “But for the most part, I think it's just the brotherhood of the fire service. Essentially, it's another family.”

It's a family that sees Hummell as a firefighter they strive to be like every day.

“He's such an integral part, not only to the role that he serves as an officer in the community but also to our younger firefighters,” Kilian said. “So many of the young people that are coming into the business today look up to Jim.”

“When we have to do things like casket watch or funeral details, he's very, very comforting to the family. That’s something I've picked up on a lot,” said Nick Miner, an engineer who’s worked with Hummell for the last two years. “He knows a lot of people in the community, so when we do details like that, I see his passion as far as how he cares and loves.”

“Obviously, when we go somewhere, it's usually somebody's worst day, so all you can do is try to make their day better and get them through what they're going through,” Hummell said.

To Hummell, the hero who has saved and served so many in Michiana, we say thank you.

Hummell ends his final shift Saturday at 7 a.m.

During his retirement, he plans to spend more time with his wife and family at their summer home near Lake Michigan.

