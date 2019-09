The South Bend Chapter of the NPHC is hosting a free "Back to School Tailgate" Saturday at the Morris Plaza!

Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Calvin Johnson and Edward Thomas to talk more about the tailgate.

The Divine 9 Back to School Tailgate & Stroll is Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Morris Plaza in downtown South Bend.

There's gonna be uniform give aways, food trucks, vendors and so much more, so be sure to make it out!