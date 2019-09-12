District takes action after three South Bend schools run out of food

Dickinson Fine Arts Academy, Washington High School and Riley High School. These South Bend schools ran out of food Tuesday, meaning many students didn't get lunch.

"Everybody was talking about it this morning actually," Jonathan Drain, a senior at Riley, said.

He added that it caught him and his friends by surprise.

"Cause I've never heard of this before happening at school like this," he continued.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings says he learned of the problem thanks to parents, students and social media.

"I was furious, and I called my team together," Cummings said.

He said the "short supply" was an ordering issue that came from within the Central Office. By Wednesday, a new plan was taking shape and on Thursday, Cummings was serving lunch in the schools.

"We deployed a Central Office administrator at nearly every building. We invited our vendor, Chartwell's to come in and pre-manage our food and nutrition services. We've got higher expectations that this. And students aren't going to go without food."

In separate statements, the district told 16 News Now:

“It is appalling that students at those schools did not get lunch (Tuesday). Students deserve better—reliable service and healthier food. Parents and students have spoken and we have listened.

If it appears that any school is running low on food, more food will be supplied by area restaurants and/or food suppliers.

"...After further investigation, Dr. Cummings has found that the short supply of food earlier this week was due either to the incompetence or negligence of the SBCSC food and nutrition staff."

“There is no excuse for our students to have gone without food earlier this week. This debacle further validates the decision to hire an outside vendor to manage the district’s food, since the current, internally run department isn’t doing its job.”