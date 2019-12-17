Distribution Day at the Kroc Center provides 1,100 families with gifts, supplies for Christmas

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is making sure families in need have gifts, and supplies for Christmas.

Families who applied for assistance will receive food, clothing, supplies and toys on Tuesday for the Kroc Center’s Distribution Day.

In total, 1,100 families will receive help, and it’s all thanks to the community donating to Angel Tree and the Toys for Tots program.

Many volunteers at the Kroc Center have been working hard since October to sort through the donations and to get everything ready for Distribution Day.

"It's kind of overwhelming to be a part [of this],” said Jan Marable, director of the Family Resource Center. “We consider ourselves God's hands and feet, and in partnership with the community, we're able to bless a lot of people."

You can still help out the Kroc Center by donating to the Red Kettle Campaign. All of the money raised will go to the Family Resource Center, which helps provide assistance for families in need all year long and at Christmas time.

.

