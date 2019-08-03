Dispatch: Two people in hospital after two South Bend shootings

Two people are in the hospital following two separate shootings in South Bend.

Just before 7:10 p.m. Saturday, dispatch tells 16 News Now police were directing traffic for the East Side Reunion happening at the park behind Rise Up Academy when the first shooting broke out in the 400 block of North Walsh Street.

A dispatch supervisor says they received numerous calls about a second shooting at 7:20 p.m. that reportedly happened in an alley in the 1000 block of Cedar Street. That is less than a half-mile away from the first shooting.

No word yet on the conditions of the victims or if the incidents are connected.

