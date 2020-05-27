Disney World sets reopening dates in July

(Gray News) - Disney World's reopening plan was approved Wednesday by Orange County, Fla. officials, clearing the way for it to invite people back in July.

The Magic Kingdom will begin a phased reopening July 11, with EPCOT and Hollywood Studios joining it July 15, CNN reported.

The theme park, which employs around 70,000 people, has been shut down since March amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Employees and guests will be required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked before entering, and capacity will be reduced, per the company’s plan. CNN said other safety measures, including contact-free payment and an increased number of hand-sanitizing stations also would be added.

