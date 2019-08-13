Discussion of Benton Harbor school board's proposal scheduled for Friday

A public meeting is scheduled later this week to discuss the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education's latest proposal to address financial debt, student achievement and, presumably, the future of the high school.

Officials from the Michigan Department of Education, Department of Treasury and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office will be there, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

So far, it has been a back-and-forth of disagreements between local school officials and the governor's office over what to do to improve the school district and cut down on debt. The focal point of that back-and-forth has been whether to shutter Benton Harbor High School.

The meeting will take place Friday at the high school at 5 p.m.

