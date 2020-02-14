Disciplinary commission recommends suspension of Indiana AG

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission is recommending that Attorney General Curtis Hill be suspended for 60 days without automatic reinstatement.

The recommendation was made in a report issued Friday. The recommendation is a response to allegations that Hill drunkenly groped a female lawmaker and three female legislative staffers at an Indianapolis bar in March of 2018.

The disciplinary commission found Hill violated rules of professional misconduct and calls his conduct "offensive, invasive, damaging and embarrassing" to the women he allegedly groped.

"[Hill] appears more concerned with his political and professional reputation than addressing the charges brought before the Court," the report says, pointing to "a long orchestrated campaign to defend himself" and the lack of assurance that similar behaviors will not be repeated as aggravating factors.

Hearing Officer Myra C. Selby writes in the conclusion that Hill violated two of the Indiana court system's Rules of Professional Conduct. Specifically, she found that Hill "commit[ed] a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects" and "engage[d] in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice."

"As Attorney General, he used his state office staff and others to engage in a public campaign to defend himself and intimidate the complainants," Selby finds.

Selby concludes that Hill did not, however, violate the Rules for Admission to the Bar and the Discipline of Attorneys Rule 22, which is the oath attorneys take when they are admitted to practice law in Indiana.

But the report is not a final determination in the case. The Supreme Court will now consider the matter.

Click here for the full 36-page report.

