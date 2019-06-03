Discarded cigarette likely cause of early May Main Street Village fire

The possible cause of a massive fire at an apartment complex in Michiana has been revealed.

The likely cause of a fire at Main Street Village in Granger was a discarded cigarette, according to a letter sent to residents at the apartment complex. It is believed the cigarette then ignited a decorative hay bale on a resident's patio.

The fire was able to travel up through the building walls before it produced enough smoke to trip the alarms. By that time, the fire fully engulfed the roof.

The fire took place on the afternoon of May 6. All 13 units in the building were damaged and deemed uninhabitable, but no residents were hurt.

