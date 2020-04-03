Disaster declaration approved for entire state of Indiana

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the entire state of Indiana.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement Friday during his daily coronavirus briefing.

Holcomb made the request Monday.

The disaster declaration means that Indiana will receive public assistance money.

Individual assistance has also been requested. That aspect of the request is under review.

The declaration also enables the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard to receive 100% reimbursement for the missions they conduct in support of the strategy in fighting coronavirus mitigation.

