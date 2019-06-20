Diocese: Indiana school with gay teacher cannot use Catholic name

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis says it no longer will recognize a Jesuit high school as Catholic because it refuses to fire a teacher who's in a same-sex marriage.

It says a decree to be issued Friday by Archbishop Charles Thompson states that Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School "can no longer use the name Catholic and will no longer be identified or recognized as a Catholic institution." It says every Catholic school must state in its contracts that all ministers must support all Catholic Church teachings.

Very Rev. Brian Paulson, who heads the Midwest Province of Jesuits, said in a statement Thursday the teacher doesn't teach religion and "is a longtime valued employee" of the Indianapolis school. He didn't identify the teacher. He says the decision will be appealed to the Vatican if necessary.

