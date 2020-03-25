Dining To Go: Which restaurants are open for carryout/delivery?

Many restaurants throughout Michiana are continuing to offer carryout and delivery after being forced to close their dine-in areas in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The following restaurants are open for carryout and/or delivery.

(We'll continue to update this list. Are we missing a restaurant? Send us a flyer or link at wndu.com/submit)

South Bend

Bob's 19th Hole, 26582 U.S. 20. Carryout and limited delivery. 574-233-0297

Cambodian Thai, 235 S. Michigan St. Carryout. 574-289-2877

Carmela’s at Macri’s, 214 N. Niles Ave. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-280-4824.

CJ's Pub, 236 S. Michigan St., Carryout. 574-233-5981

Country Bake Shop, 51318 Ind. 933. Taking Easter and birthday cake orders. Carryout. 574-277-0703

Crooked Ewe Brewery and Ale House, 1047 Lincoln Way East. Carryout and delivery via third party services. Growlers and crowlers also available for sale. 574-217-0881

Dew Drop Bar and Grill, 822 S. Lafayette Blvd. Carryout and delivery. 574-289-9829

Emporium Restaurant, 121 S. Niles Ave. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-222-0654

Fiddler’s Hearth, 127 N. Main St. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-232-2853

.

Fiesta Cancun South Bend, 4502 S. Michigan St. Carryout and delivery. 574-404-6644

Hensell’s Oaken Bucket, 1212 S. Ironwood Dr. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-289-1616

La Esperanza, 1636 N. Ironwood Dr. Carryout. 574-273-0345

LaSalle Grill and LaSalle Kitchen and Tavern, 115 W. Colfax Ave. Limited menu with wine and cocktail kits available, curbside pickup and 10-mile radius delivery. 574-288-1155

Macri’s Italian Bakery, 214 N. Niles Ave. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-282-1010

Parisi’s Ristorante Italiano, 1412 South Bend Ave. Carryout and delivery via third-party services. 574-232-4244

Simeri’s Old Town Tap, 1505 W. Indiana Ave. Carryout. 574-289-1361

South Bend Brew Werks, 216 S. Michigan St. Limited food and beer menu available. Curbside pickup. 574-334-0356

South Bend Chocolate Cafe, 122 S. Michigan St. Carryout. 574-287-0725.

South Bend Farmer’s Market, 1105 Northside Blvd. During normal hours, a grocery to go service where a staff member will shop for you at vendor’s booths and carryout to your car. Text 574-309-8202 with shopping list. Cafe will also offer curbside pickup

South Blend Cafe, 237 N. Michigan Ave. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-237-1050

Sunny Italy Cafe, 601 N. Niles Ave. Curbside pickup. Use south side door. 574-232-9620

Sunrise Cafe, 1805 Lincoln Way West. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-232-2323

The Lauber Kitchen and Bar, 504 E. LaSalle Ave. Carryout. 574-234-2342

The Skillet Restaurant and Catering

2212 McKinley Ave

South Bend, IN 46615 Carryout 574-234-6069

Tippecanoe Place, 620 W. Washington St. Carryout and delivery via third party services. 574-234-9077

Waka Dog Cafe, 1809 South Bend Ave. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-252-4627

Mishawaka

Blue Lantern, 928 E. McKinley Ave. Carryout. 574-255-2005

Coney Express

3602 Grape Road Unit 13

Mishawaka, IN 46545

574.277.2011

Evil Czech Brewery (serving food from Corndance, Evil Czech, and Jesus)

3703 N Main Street

Mishawaka, IN 46545

574.855.3070

Macadoo’s Family Restaurant, 2108 Lincolnway East. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-259-7669

Monterrey Mexican Bar and Grill, 507 E. McKinley Ave., Carryout and delivery via third party services. 574-204-2281

Papa Vino's Italian Kitchen, 5110 Edison Lakes Parkway. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. 574-271-1692

Pasqualie Rulli’s, 904 Division St. Carryout. 574-259-9959

Salsa's Mexican Grill, 4160 Grape Rd. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-387-4547

Taste of Asia, 5327 N. Main St. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-271-6888

Granger

Bare Hands Brewery, 12804 Sandy Ct. Carryout and beer delivery. 574-277-2258

Bin 23, 120 Perspective Dr. Carryout and marketplace wine remains open. 574-334-6738

Heavenly Goat Brewing Co., 7321 Heritage Square Dr., Carryout and delivery via third party services. 574-217-8428.

Metro Diner

423 E University Drive

Granger, IN 46530

574.655.4088

Port of Peri Peri

7130 Heritage Square Drive Unit 410

Granger, IN 46530

574.222.2247

Ruhe152 Bistro and Brewery, 152 W. Market St., Nappanee. Carryout and delivery. 574-832-7843

Salsa's Mexican Grill, 12634 Ind. 23. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-217-8566

Simonini Gourmet, 226 W. Cleveland Rd. Carryout and delivery. 574-855-3147

The Pit Stop Sports Bar and Grill, 13020 Ind. 23. Carryout and delivery via third party services. 574-243-9000

Temper Grille, 1213 E. University Dr. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-273-0443

The Pub, 408 Cleveland Road. Carryout and delivery via third party services. 574-204-2357

Uptown Kitchen, 7225 Heritage Square. Carryout and limited delivery. 574-968-3030

Villa Macri Ristorante, 225 Toscana Blvd. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-277-7273.

Yesterday's Food and Spirits, 12594 Adams Rd. Carryout. 574-217-7017

Surrounding Areas

Bendix Restaurant, 1000 W. Bristol St., Elkhart. Carryout. 574-206-8184

Golden Egg Pancake House, 305 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-266-6400

Dick's Bar

912 Lincolnway

LaPorte, IN 46350

219-326-9702

https://www.facebook.com/Dicks-Bar-113874658633059/

Hacienda Mexican Restaurants, several locations. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third-party services

Leo’s Family Restaurant, 410 Motts Alley, Lakeville. Carryout and delivery. 574-784-2800

Rulli’s Italian American Restaurant, 54595 County Road 17, Elkhart, Carryout and delivery. 574-293-0222

Skip’s Restaurant and Catering

New Buffalo, MI

269-469-3341

skipsrestaurantandcatering.com

Veni's Sweet Shop, 228 E. Main St., Niles. Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery and shipping available. 269-684-1323

Wings Etc., several locations. Carryout and delivery via third party service

Subway, Culver’s, Burger King, McDonald's, Arby's...several locations