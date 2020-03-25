Dining To Go: Which restaurants are open for carryout/delivery?

Many restaurants throughout Michiana are continuing to offer carryout and delivery after being forced to close their dine-in areas in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The following restaurants are open for carryout and/or delivery.
South Bend
Bob's 19th Hole, 26582 U.S. 20. Carryout and limited delivery. 574-233-0297
Cambodian Thai, 235 S. Michigan St. Carryout. 574-289-2877
Carmela’s at Macri’s, 214 N. Niles Ave. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-280-4824.
CJ's Pub, 236 S. Michigan St., Carryout. 574-233-5981
Country Bake Shop, 51318 Ind. 933. Taking Easter and birthday cake orders. Carryout. 574-277-0703
Crooked Ewe Brewery and Ale House, 1047 Lincoln Way East. Carryout and delivery via third party services. Growlers and crowlers also available for sale. 574-217-0881
Dew Drop Bar and Grill, 822 S. Lafayette Blvd. Carryout and delivery. 574-289-9829
Emporium Restaurant, 121 S. Niles Ave. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-222-0654
Fiddler’s Hearth, 127 N. Main St. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-232-2853
Fiesta Cancun South Bend, 4502 S. Michigan St. Carryout and delivery. 574-404-6644
Hensell’s Oaken Bucket, 1212 S. Ironwood Dr. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-289-1616
La Esperanza, 1636 N. Ironwood Dr. Carryout. 574-273-0345
LaSalle Grill and LaSalle Kitchen and Tavern, 115 W. Colfax Ave. Limited menu with wine and cocktail kits available, curbside pickup and 10-mile radius delivery. 574-288-1155
Macri’s Italian Bakery, 214 N. Niles Ave. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-282-1010
Parisi’s Ristorante Italiano, 1412 South Bend Ave. Carryout and delivery via third-party services. 574-232-4244
Simeri’s Old Town Tap, 1505 W. Indiana Ave. Carryout. 574-289-1361
South Bend Brew Werks, 216 S. Michigan St. Limited food and beer menu available. Curbside pickup. 574-334-0356
South Bend Chocolate Cafe, 122 S. Michigan St. Carryout. 574-287-0725.
South Bend Farmer’s Market, 1105 Northside Blvd. During normal hours, a grocery to go service where a staff member will shop for you at vendor’s booths and carryout to your car. Text 574-309-8202 with shopping list. Cafe will also offer curbside pickup
South Blend Cafe, 237 N. Michigan Ave. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-237-1050
Sunny Italy Cafe, 601 N. Niles Ave. Curbside pickup. Use south side door. 574-232-9620
Sunrise Cafe, 1805 Lincoln Way West. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-232-2323
The Lauber Kitchen and Bar, 504 E. LaSalle Ave. Carryout. 574-234-2342
The Skillet Restaurant and Catering
2212 McKinley Ave
South Bend, IN 46615 Carryout 574-234-6069
Tippecanoe Place, 620 W. Washington St. Carryout and delivery via third party services. 574-234-9077
Waka Dog Cafe, 1809 South Bend Ave. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-252-4627
Mishawaka
Blue Lantern, 928 E. McKinley Ave. Carryout. 574-255-2005
Coney Express
3602 Grape Road Unit 13
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574.277.2011
Evil Czech Brewery (serving food from Corndance, Evil Czech, and Jesus)
3703 N Main Street
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574.855.3070
Macadoo’s Family Restaurant, 2108 Lincolnway East. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-259-7669
Monterrey Mexican Bar and Grill, 507 E. McKinley Ave., Carryout and delivery via third party services. 574-204-2281
Papa Vino's Italian Kitchen, 5110 Edison Lakes Parkway. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. 574-271-1692
Pasqualie Rulli’s, 904 Division St. Carryout. 574-259-9959
Salsa's Mexican Grill, 4160 Grape Rd. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-387-4547
Taste of Asia, 5327 N. Main St. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-271-6888
Granger
Bare Hands Brewery, 12804 Sandy Ct. Carryout and beer delivery. 574-277-2258
Bin 23, 120 Perspective Dr. Carryout and marketplace wine remains open. 574-334-6738
Heavenly Goat Brewing Co., 7321 Heritage Square Dr., Carryout and delivery via third party services. 574-217-8428.
Metro Diner
423 E University Drive
Granger, IN 46530
574.655.4088
Port of Peri Peri
7130 Heritage Square Drive Unit 410
Granger, IN 46530
574.222.2247
Ruhe152 Bistro and Brewery, 152 W. Market St., Nappanee. Carryout and delivery. 574-832-7843
Salsa's Mexican Grill, 12634 Ind. 23. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-217-8566
Simonini Gourmet, 226 W. Cleveland Rd. Carryout and delivery. 574-855-3147
The Pit Stop Sports Bar and Grill, 13020 Ind. 23. Carryout and delivery via third party services. 574-243-9000
Temper Grille, 1213 E. University Dr. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-273-0443
The Pub, 408 Cleveland Road. Carryout and delivery via third party services. 574-204-2357
Uptown Kitchen, 7225 Heritage Square. Carryout and limited delivery. 574-968-3030
Villa Macri Ristorante, 225 Toscana Blvd. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third party services. 574-277-7273.
Yesterday's Food and Spirits, 12594 Adams Rd. Carryout. 574-217-7017
Surrounding Areas
Bendix Restaurant, 1000 W. Bristol St., Elkhart. Carryout. 574-206-8184
Golden Egg Pancake House, 305 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart. Carryout and curbside pickup. 574-266-6400
Dick's Bar
912 Lincolnway
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-326-9702
https://www.facebook.com/Dicks-Bar-113874658633059/
Hacienda Mexican Restaurants, several locations. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery via third-party services
Leo’s Family Restaurant, 410 Motts Alley, Lakeville. Carryout and delivery. 574-784-2800
Rulli’s Italian American Restaurant, 54595 County Road 17, Elkhart, Carryout and delivery. 574-293-0222
Skip’s Restaurant and Catering
New Buffalo, MI
269-469-3341
skipsrestaurantandcatering.com
Veni's Sweet Shop, 228 E. Main St., Niles. Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery and shipping available. 269-684-1323
Wings Etc., several locations. Carryout and delivery via third party service
Subway, Culver’s, Burger King, McDonald's, Arby's...several locations