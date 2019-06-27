Digging deeper: Incident reports at Kelly's Pub

After Sunday's deadly shooting outside Kelly's Pub in South Bend, NewsCenter 16 decided to dig deeper.

We requested reports for the address of the pub from June 2017 through present day. Fights and noise complaints claimed the highest numbers, with five each through the years.

Other incidents, such as shootings, happened less often. However, as for gun-related calls within our time frame, the first was St. Patrick's Day 2018. A shots fired call was made.

The next came seven months later, with a shooting incident on Oct. 28. There is not another until this past Sunday June 23, when 11 people were shot.

There were 14 total calls in 2017, 15 in 2018, and six in 2019.

Here are the calls officers responded to in 2017:

June: Hit & Run, Unwanted Person, Abandoned Vehicle

July: Fight

Aug.: Two fights, Loud Music/Noise Complaint

Sept.: Abuse/Abandonment, Domestic, Alarm-Burglary, Medical Assist

Nov.: Man Down, Fight, Drug Investigation

Here are the calls officers responded to in 2018:

Mar.: Shots Fired (3/17), Alarm-Burglary

Apr.: Suspicious Person

May: Disturbance

June: Two disturbances

July: Loud Music/Noise Complaint

Oct.: Two follow up investigations, Shooting (10/28)

Nov.: Assist, Traffic Stop, Loud Music/Noise Complaint

Dec.: Welfare Check, Fight

Here are the calls officers responded to in 2019:

Jan: Hit & Run

Feb.: Suspicious Person

Apr.: Loud Music/Noise Complaint

June: Loud Music/Noise Complaint, Shooting (6/23), Foot Patrol

There were 35 total calls within our search.

On Wednesday, pub owner Don Kelly told NewsCenter 16 he believes the disturbances are coming from outside his business. He said he plans to close earlier to help curb the rowdiness.

