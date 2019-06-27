Digging deeper: Incident reports at Kelly's Pub

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After Sunday's deadly shooting outside Kelly's Pub in South Bend, NewsCenter 16 decided to dig deeper.
We requested reports for the address of the pub from June 2017 through present day. Fights and noise complaints claimed the highest numbers, with five each through the years.
Other incidents, such as shootings, happened less often. However, as for gun-related calls within our time frame, the first was St. Patrick's Day 2018. A shots fired call was made.
The next came seven months later, with a shooting incident on Oct. 28. There is not another until this past Sunday June 23, when 11 people were shot.
There were 14 total calls in 2017, 15 in 2018, and six in 2019.
Here are the calls officers responded to in 2017:
June: Hit & Run, Unwanted Person, Abandoned Vehicle
July: Fight
Aug.: Two fights, Loud Music/Noise Complaint
Sept.: Abuse/Abandonment, Domestic, Alarm-Burglary, Medical Assist
Nov.: Man Down, Fight, Drug Investigation
Here are the calls officers responded to in 2018:
Mar.: Shots Fired (3/17), Alarm-Burglary
Apr.: Suspicious Person
May: Disturbance
June: Two disturbances
July: Loud Music/Noise Complaint
Oct.: Two follow up investigations, Shooting (10/28)
Nov.: Assist, Traffic Stop, Loud Music/Noise Complaint
Dec.: Welfare Check, Fight
Here are the calls officers responded to in 2019:
Jan: Hit & Run
Feb.: Suspicious Person
Apr.: Loud Music/Noise Complaint
June: Loud Music/Noise Complaint, Shooting (6/23), Foot Patrol
There were 35 total calls within our search.
On Wednesday, pub owner Don Kelly told NewsCenter 16 he believes the disturbances are coming from outside his business. He said he plans to close earlier to help curb the rowdiness.