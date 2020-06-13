Diaper and food drive in South Bend supports those in community

A diaper and food drive took place on South Bend's east side Saturday.

The South Bend Area REALTORS hosted the drive that lasted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations were to support both the Youth Services Bureau and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

There was one lane designated to diaper drop-off and one for food.

The Youth Services Bureau has 600 local children in their young mothers program, so diapers are always in demand. Food banks have also had an increased need for resources during the pandemic.

South Bend Area REALTORS say they enjoy doing their part to give back to the community.

"I always go home feeling really great. We as a group have missed volunteering at the food bank because we miss the touch. We actually get to meet people, and this is the best we can do right now," Director of South Bend Area REALTORS Carla Myers said.

According to Myers, one in four children in St. Joseph County are food insecure.

If you weren't able to make it to the drive Saturday and still want to make a donation, you can make a monetary donation to the Youth Service Bureau at ysbsjc.org and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at feedindiana.org