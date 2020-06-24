Device providing clean drinking water to thousands named '2020 Coolest in Elkhart County'

An incredible device has been named the '2020 Coolest in Elkhart County' for it's ability to provide clean drinking water to people across the globe.

There's a global water crisis and many don't have access to running water.

‘SonSet Solutions’ is a non-profit that’s stepping in to make a big difference-- earning them the coveted top spot in this year's competition.

“This is not a profit-oriented device, we're doing it out of a heart of service,” said David Russel. “We're also using this as an opportunity to go into communities and share the Gospel with a message of hope, peace, and reconciliation.”

‘Son-Set’ launched back in 1986 in a radio station in Ecuador and now has over 600 locations worldwide.

Here's how the winning product works:

“The products we make are mounted on pumps and solar pumps and send data as to the health to the pump,” said Cody Hall, Production Engineer. “It’s so they know it's functional or this one needs work, which keeps water flowing.”

The product notifies maintenance teams of any issues with the pump, saving them hours and hours of travel time to remote villages to inspect each pump.

“The pumps will break and if you don't know, it could be six months and people have dirty water,” said David Palmer.

A life-saving creation from the bright minds of Michiana's finest.

