Detectives seek help in identifying burglary suspects in DeKalb Co.

Detectives for the Indiana State Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department are seeking help in identifying two suspects responsible for a burglary at the Oasis Tavern in St. Joe, Indiana.

The burglars entered the tavern shortly after midnight on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Evidence shows the two suspects in a pickup truck, walking up to the tavern and entering through the main entrance.

The suspects took a large safe and other items.

There's also believe that the suspects have possible ties to the Paulding County, Ohio area.

Anyone with information should contact ISP or the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department at 260-925-3365 or call CrimeStoppers at 260-927-4811.