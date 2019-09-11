Details released on device that prompted Pulaski Co. building evacuation

More details behind the Friday evacuation of two Pulaski County government buildings are now available.

Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine told our reporting partners at WKVI that an object was found by maintenance crews emptying trash in a courthouse restroom.

The object had duct tape, plastic and foil on both ends. That is when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called in. They later determined the device was not an explosive.

The sheriff says all employees cooperated during the evacuation.

