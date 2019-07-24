Destination Downtown: New businesses highlight growth in South Bend, Mishawaka

Way back in 1964, Petula Clark sang:

"Things'll be great when you're downtown/ No finer place for sure/ Downtown, everything's waiting for you."

Some 55 years later, those words seem to be ringing true once again.

On Wednesday night, 16 News Now's Terry McFadden introduced us to three new businesses with the same appreciation for being downtown, as well as the belief that holds the key to their future success.

"We wanted to have that whole New Orleans vibe," Chicory Café Mishawaka's Andrew Schreiber said.

The new Chicory Cafe in downtown Mishawaka shares that same vibe as the Chicory Cafe in downtown South Bend.

You can still chill out and relax, enjoy their signature mac and cheese and unique coffee offerings, but co-owner Andrew Schreiber has bigger plans for this location.

"So, it's going to be different fun stuff that we've always wanted to do but never quite had the opportunity in the downtown region," Schreiber said.

"Or the space?" Terry asked

"Exactly."

Chicory Cafe Mishawaka is in the former Columbus Club on West 1st Street near Beutter Park, along the St. Joseph River.

Unlike South Bend, this location has an event center.

"And we get a lot of questions of, 'Hey, much is it? I want to hold an event. I've got a wedding reception, I've got a graduation party, a retirement party, high school reunion, stuff like that,' and we've already booked all those sorts of events," Schreiber said.

With its large outdoor patio, Shreiber plans more live music, game nights and outdoor movie nights.

"You've got such a great location," Terry said.

"Oh, I'm so pumped about it," Schreiber said.

And he should be. Nearby, the Mill at Iron Works Plaza Apartments apartment complex, with its 200-plus units, opens in the fall. Last week, the city broke ground on the ironworks plaza.

Three city offices are also poised to move into the old Liberty Mutual building next year.

Making it all the right place at the right time.

"I see that there's a lot of growth in this area, there's a lot of interest, and we're going to see this resurgence coming up in the next couple of years," Schreiber said. "… And we're going to win because of it.

"We are not only competing with the surrounding area; we're winning."

A similar sentiment is being felt just few miles downstream. The Village at Riverwalk continues to grow in the Howard Park/East Bank neighborhood in the shadow of downtown South Bend.

It's one of the first large-scale developments to happen near the city core for residential in I don't know how many years, definitely my lifetime," said David Sieradzki of Century Builders. "It's a place where people can walk to work, walk to the parks, walk to the river and live in a close-knit community.

Forty-three single-family homes and 56 townhomes are rising from a 12-acre site where the old Transpo bus headquarters once stood, riding the wave of a growing desire for urban living.

"It was a great step to get them living downtown, realizing they wanted to be downtown and now they're coming in and buying a townhome," Sieradzki said. "They see the community – all the things that are going on in the private sector, the public sector, downtown, with what the baseball park is doing, the administration is doing – as assets that they want to be a part of that. They want to part of this South Bend renaissance. So, it's a really good sign."

And what will the "sign" outside a new business in downtown South Bend say?

"What a great opportunity to have my family's name on top of the building, so it will be called De Nolf's Barber Shop," Ethan De Nolf said.

It is a homecoming for De Nolf, who is opening what he says will be the only barbershop in the heart of downtown South Bend.

He is renovating an old storefront in the 400 block of South Michigan Street, across from the post office.

"I chose downtown South Bend because I wanted character," he said. "I mean, look at these ceilings. You're not going to get that in a cookie-cutter building.

"And I wanted an environment to kind of go with the theme of the shop, and it will be pre-1930s, so I really want people to feel like they're walking back into time."

There was time De Nolf rarely cut his own hair and was known as "Sunshine" during his soccer days at John Adams High School. But he began cutting other people's hair and, about five years ago, began doing it professionally in the nation's capital.

"I had a very successful shop. I was a travelling barber for a sports team there. I cut people in the White House, the Pentagon," he said.

But the cost of living in the Beltway, his family and what he saw happening downtown is what ultimately brought him back home.

"Here in South Bend, there are so many opportunities and resources for people to try things. That's why I think people are moving back in, professionals are coming back, starting businesses and actually investing in the community, and that, right there, was one of the top things on my list, besides my family, but to be a part of this ecosystem of small business owners," De Nolf said.

He says the vintage barber chairs are nearly 100 years old, and he expects to be open for business by mid-August.

