Deputy runs across Michigan to benefit fallen officers' families

A weekendlong run across Michigan to help the families of fallen officers ended in St. Joseph.

Kent County reserve deputy Matt Garbarino ran 160 miles from Detroit to St. Joseph. All proceeds from his run support the 550 families of fallen officers across the state of Michigan.

Garbarino finished just after 4 p.m. Monday, carrying a flag with fallen officers' names. He is a St. Joseph High School graduate and said there is one message he wants people to take away from his inspiring run.

"The biggest takeaway, I think, it's just the appreciation of what law enforcement have to do," Garbarino said. "There are people that are moms and dads and brothers and sisters. They do a job like everyone else does. They've very dangerous jobs, but they may not go home at night. And they are not mysterious people; they're just regular people that are doing a pretty demanding job, and I think it's good to just reach out and say thank you for what you do."

During the run, he actually had to stop and buy new shoes because his feet were so swollen from blisters. But at the end of the day, he said it was all worth it.

