Deputies searching for young sisters missing since Wednesday in S.C.

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Colleton County deputies are searching for two sisters who may be in the Dorchester County area.

Kendal Rain Wiggins, 15, and Sierra Taylor Wiggins, 8, were last seen at their Colleton County home at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes.

Deputies say they are following leads in their disappearance. It was not immediately clear what connection the sisters may have to the Dorchester County area.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

