Deputies: Worker fatally stabs Trump-loving boss in fight

Deputies in Florida say a worker fatally stabbed his Trump-supporting boss at a highway construction site and placed an American flag next to the body after they got into an argument.

Mason Toney was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of William Knight on Monday.

Co-workers told investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that Toney and Knight were friends despite their political differences.

The arrest affidavit says co-workers described Knight as “pro-Donald Trump," while co-workers described Toney as “anti-government."

An arrest affidavit says Toney jumped in a truck and took off after the stabbing. He was apprehended several hours later.

1/21/2020 3:33:30 PM (GMT -5:00)

