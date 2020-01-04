Dept. of Homeland Security updates terror advisory, warns of potential Iranian cyber attacks

The Department of Homeland Security issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin on Saturday, detailing the drone attack that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soliemani and warning of the potential for Iranian cyber attacks.

“Iran maintains a robust cyber program and can execute cyber attacks against the United States,” read the bulletin issued by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, which expires on Jan. 18.

Wolf says in the bulletin that there is no specific threat against the United States, but warns that “Iran and its partners, such as Hizballah, have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States" and that homegrown violent extremists could be inspired to launch their own attacks.

Wolf says the DHS is working closely with federal, state, local and private sector partners to detect and defend against threats to the United States.

The White House on Saturday formally notified Congress about the airstrike that killed Soleimani. According to the War Powers Act, a notice must be sent within 48 hours of U.S. forces entering into hostilities.

The Trump administration has also warned Congress, _blank">reports CNN, that Iran is expected to retaliate against the U.S. “within weeks.”

President Donald Trump said in a series of tweets Saturday evening that 52 Iranian sites have been targeted for attack if the country strikes “any Americans, or American assets.”

