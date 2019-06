TODAY:

Early fog will limit visibility this morning. Take it slow on the roads this Monday.

Highs top out in the middle 70s with a humid-feel to the air. We're muggy and damp as a light drizzle contiues over Michiana, especially this afternoon, south of the Toll road.

Tracking higher levels of humidity to start off the week.

TONIGHT:

Drying out with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Gradually clearing skies throughout the day. Highs top out in the middle 70s.