Dense fog plays role in deadly NW Indiana crash

A man is dead after a crash involving an SUV and a semitrailer in northwest Indiana.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 65 in Jasper County, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Police say the SUV was struck from behind by the semi while attempting to locate the exit for U.S. 24 in heavy fog.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 69-year-old Verlon Curran, of Monticello, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a passenger in the SUV was also taken to the hospital. That person's injuries are unknown at this time.

