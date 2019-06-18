Dense fog lifts early, revealing plenty of afternoon sun in Michiana

TODAY:

Some fog, patchy and dense in areas, this morning will burn off before 10am.

A muggy start with gradually clearing skies into your Tuesday afternoon. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

We’re mainly dry today with clear skies tonight.

TONIGHT:

Clear and comfortable. Low levels of humidity overnight before moisture returns Wednesday.

Lows in the upper 50s. Near normal for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY:

Few showers on the radar into the afternoon with rising levels of humidity. Highs in the upper 70s with isolated thunderstorms on the radar late.

We could see some brief downpours of rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday.