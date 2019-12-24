Dense fog in portions of Michiana for Christmas Eve

It’s Christmas Eve and it is going to be joyfully mild overnight with temps only falling to the mid 30s. Santa will have to work his way through some areas of dense fog… we have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 7am Christmas morning for eastern portions of Michiana. We stay dry overnight, which unfortunately means no White Christmas for Michiana. However, we will be warm with temps in the lower to mid 50s on Christmas Day under mostly to partly cloudy skies after burning off any morning fog. We are warm again on Thursday in the mid to upper 50s before we start a cooling trend on Friday. A chance for rain showers develops for the weekend. Some snowflakes could mix in late in the weekend into next week as temperatures cool.