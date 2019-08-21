Dense fog burning off gradually Wednesday morning

TODAY:

A muggy, yet dry start. We’re rain free until this afternoon. Fog will be dense in a few areas, especially La Porte, Starke, St Joe and Elkhart Counties. Expect delays.

Afternoon highs top out in the low 80s with limited sunshine. Scattered showers likely from 3-7pm. Very humid.

TONIGHT:

The cold front finally passes through Michiana. Showers possible overnight as we head into the early morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Finally feeling less muggy. Afternoon highs in the middle 70s with much lower levels of humidity. Dry conditions as skies gradually clear.