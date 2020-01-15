Dense fog advisory in effect for Wednesday morning commute

THERE IS A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10AM.

LOW VISIBILITY WILL LIKELY LEAD TO MAJOR SLOW-DOWNS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. USE LOW BEAMS.

TODAY:

Widespread dense fog. Calm wind this morning. Rain likely this afternoon. Cloudy. High near 40.

TONIGHT:

Snow and freezing rain possible. Northwest wind around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

THURSDAY:

Slick roads, to start. A chilly morning with wake-up temperatures in the low 20s and afternoon highs only reaching the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy with a cold wind from the north.