TODAY:

Dense, patchy fog early Tuesday. Fog burns off by 10am with partly cloudy skies overhead. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s with a few sprinkles to our east this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies. Comfortable, calm. Lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW:

Much less humid. A comfortable afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Picture perfect, but not as warm as you might expect for the end of July.