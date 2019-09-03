Demonstrators rally in support of South Bend police

Demonstrators gathered in South Bend in support of the police department Tuesday.

The rally was held just outside of South Bend police headquarters on Sample Street.

One of the demonstrators said they came up with the idea when a few officers said no one demonstrates to say they love the police.

"I think that it's one of those things where it's really easy to tweet out a statement of support or in a Facebook post a statement of support, and those are all good things and are things that need to be done. But I think this in particular shows the officers that we're willing to take time out of our days and away from our families to come out here and just get some honks and get folks excited about supporting our police department," South Bend Common Council Member Jake Teshka said.

He also said that since police risk their lives every day for others, the least he and the group could do was stand outside the police station, hold some signs and show their support.

