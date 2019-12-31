Demolition of former downtown Goshen jail could begin in early January

The first stages of demolition on the former jail and juvenile detention center in Goshen could begin in early January.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, Elkhart County Commissioners signed a contract with E.T. MacKenzie Co. during their Monday meeting.

The commissioners awarded the contract on Dec. 23 after the company submitted the lowest bid for the project at $1.39 million.

When demolition is complete, the foundation will be left in place according to Goshen city standards.

Officials say the work could be completed by Oct. 2020.

