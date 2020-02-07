Democrats prepare for New Hampshire debate as urgency rises

The Democratic Party’s seven strongest presidential contenders are preparing for what could be the fiercest debate stage clash of the 2020 primary season as candidates look to survive the gauntlet of contests that lie ahead.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders lead the Iowa Caucuses, according to CNN reporting. (Source: CNN)

The field has been shaken and reshaped by chaotic Iowa caucuses earlier this week. Friday’s debate in New Hampshire offers new opportunity and risk for the shrinking pool of White House hopefuls.

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg enter the night as the top targets, having emerged from Iowa essentially tied for the lead. Those trailing after the first contest have an urgent need to demonstrate strength.

New Hampshire’s primary is on Tuesday.

Will the Iowa caucuses ever wrap up? The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass” of the results.

Party leader Tom Perez tweeted Thursday that “enough is enough” after three days of technical issues and delays.

Buttigieg and Sanders have declared themselves victorious in Monday’s contest. The Associated Press said Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner in the contest.

The Iowa Democratic Party suggested it may not comply with Perez’s request, issuing a statement that said it would conduct a recanvass if one was requested by one of the candidates.

The Iowa caucuses were a massive money drain for Democratic presidential contenders, who poured millions into a contest so plagued by voting glitches that there still isn’t a declared winner.

That’s placed an even bigger spotlight on New Hampshire, where many of the cash-strapped candidates were trying to raise money in-between events.

With campaigns girding for a protracted contest, fundraising success is critical to their long-term prospects.

Sanders and Buttigieg undoubtedly raised money off their strong Iowa showings. But Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren were canceling TV ad buys and pleading with donors for money.

Warren’s path to victory may have to go through fellow progressive Sanders. And after Sanders’ strong showing in Iowa, that path became far more difficult heading into Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

The challenge for Warren is to somehow derail Sanders in a state where he has a long record of durable backing.

There isn’t much daylight between them to do that on the big issues that most excite the Democratic Party’s liberal wing, like “Medicare for All,” tuition-free college and aggressive plans to fight climate change. Sanders also has a big financial advantage.

