President, other candidates react to Buttigieg announcement

Less than a year after officially launching his campaign, the former South Bend mayor suspended his presidential run on Sunday. On Twitter, fellow Democratic candidates shared their thoughts about Pete Buttigieg.

Former Vice President Joe Biden praised Buttigieg for his trail-blazing campaign based on courage, compassion, and honesty. He said: "This is just the beginning of his time on the national stage."

Bernie Sanders congratulated Buttigieg and welcomed his supporters to join the movement for real change in America.

Elizabeth Warren thanked the former mayor and anticipated his serving the country for many years.

Fellow candidate Mike Bloomberg says Buttigieg ran an inspirational campaign, expressing admiration for his service as a mayor and veteran. Bloomberg closed the tweet, saying, “Our party is stronger and our nation is better because of his run.”

President Donald Trump tweeted: "Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. " The president adding that Buttigieg suspending his run is the start of Democrats “taking Bernie out of play.”

