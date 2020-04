Three years after two Delphi teens were murdered on a trail, a television channel is highlighting the case.

The IndyStar reports, Investigation Discovery’s show “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will air an episode on the murders of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13.

The TV channel says John Walsh and his son, Callahan, will ask viewers to call in with anonymous tips and leads.

The episode airs Wednesday, April 1 at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.